Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

