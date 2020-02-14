Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded at TheStreet

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of TAP opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

