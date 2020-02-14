Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Sells $81,749.43 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $81,749.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,567 shares in the company, valued at $552,130.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

MNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

