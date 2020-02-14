Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Sells $81,749.43 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $81,749.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,567 shares in the company, valued at $552,130.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ MNTA opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $32.37.
MNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.
About Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.