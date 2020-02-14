Monetha Price Hits $0.0139 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Monetha token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, OKEx and Binance. Monetha has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $869,663.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monetha has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, OKEx, Mercatox, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.