Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Boosted by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Monster Beverage by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $69.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.