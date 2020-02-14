Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,102,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.76% of Moody’s worth $1,686,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,565. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $162.57 and a 12 month high of $276.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

