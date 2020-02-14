Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $275.22. 15,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.77. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $162.57 and a 1-year high of $276.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

