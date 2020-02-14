Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €31.00 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.36 ($36.47).

EPA:VIV opened at €25.27 ($29.38) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.14. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

