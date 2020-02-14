Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:MRG.UN traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$20.15. 64,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$16.90 and a twelve month high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.28. The stock has a market cap of $785.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.13.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

