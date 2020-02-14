Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
TSE:MRG.UN traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$20.15. 64,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$16.90 and a twelve month high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.28. The stock has a market cap of $785.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.13.
Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile
