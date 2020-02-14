Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Morningstar makes up approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $77,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,985,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 252,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 156,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 141,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.10. 46,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,198. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.99 and a twelve month high of $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $1,378,017.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,215,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,004,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total transaction of $174,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,971.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,239 shares of company stock worth $26,519,254 over the last ninety days. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

