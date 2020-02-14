Motco Buys 143 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $338.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $339.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

