Motco Buys 648 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,974,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

