Motco Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Motco boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 716,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in KeyCorp by 649.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,865,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KeyCorp by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 593,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 204,347 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 310,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 33,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.72 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.