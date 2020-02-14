Motco Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 1.0% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Motco’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

