Motco Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Motco raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,719 shares of company stock worth $8,773,501. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

