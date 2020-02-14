Motco Purchases 192 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Motco grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $170.76 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

