Motco Purchases 3,034 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Motco lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Square were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Square by 5.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Square by 39.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.86, a PEG ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

