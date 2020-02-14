Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,558. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $361.35 million, a P/E ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

