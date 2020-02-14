MPAC Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

MPAC Group PLC (LON:MPAC)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 345.55 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.62), 50,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 110,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352.50 ($4.64).

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 278.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 million and a P/E ratio of -27.22.

About MPAC Group (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging solutions and related support services and systems primarily to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and nicotine delivery sectors worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotics, and at-line instrumentation and testing solutions.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MPAC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPAC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.