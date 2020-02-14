MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. MRC Global updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.56 EPS.

Shares of MRC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. 133,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,684. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $887.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

