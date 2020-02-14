Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Msci worth $29,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Msci by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 16.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Msci by 26.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 33.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $8.12 on Friday, reaching $321.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,117. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $172.98 and a 12-month high of $314.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.06.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

