MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) EVP Acquires $60,071.40 in Stock

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) EVP Steven B. Harrison acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.53 per share, with a total value of $60,071.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MTSC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.84 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sidoti cut their price objective on MTS Systems from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $4,615,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MTS Systems in the second quarter worth about $5,036,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MTS Systems by 37.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MTS Systems by 1,681.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

