MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €265.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTX. Independent Research set a €248.00 ($288.37) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €256.00 ($297.67) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €218.00 ($253.49) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €237.69 ($276.38).

MTX opened at €275.90 ($320.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a 1-year high of €286.40 ($333.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €272.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €249.25.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

