Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $92,000 Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after buying an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after buying an additional 410,940 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,956,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of AOS opened at $44.00 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

