NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NC stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. 665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,247. The company has a market cap of $333.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.02. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.42.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

