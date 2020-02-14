NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Up 7.6%

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.70, approximately 556,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 422,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 31,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $774,700.20. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,799.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,832 shares of company stock worth $2,560,278. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,769,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 399.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

