NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Up 7.6%

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.70, approximately 556,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 422,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.
NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,769,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 399.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter.
About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)
NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.
