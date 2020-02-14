Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Shares Down 37.5%

Nate’s Food Co (OTCMKTS:NHMD)’s stock price dropped 37.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 246,826 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 259,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Nate’s Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMD)

Nate's Food Co, Inc manufactures and markets ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter products in the United States. It sells its products through its online store, nateshomemade.com. The company was formerly known as Nate's Pancakes, Inc and changed its name to Nate's Food Co, Inc in May 2014.

