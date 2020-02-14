National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.32

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and traded as high as $26.28. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 7,174,545 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$27.04.

In other National Australia Bank news, insider Ross McEwan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$25.46 ($18.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,295.00 ($90,280.14).

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

