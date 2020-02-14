National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Australia Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. National Australia Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Shares of NABZY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 89,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.