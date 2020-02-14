National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.25.

Shares of NA traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 189,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,810. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$60.09 and a 12 month high of C$74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.29.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.22, for a total transaction of C$562,770.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$997,488.43. Also, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total value of C$4,557,911.40. Insiders sold 90,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,500 over the last 90 days.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

