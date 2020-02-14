National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) PT Raised to $27.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 110,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

