National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.07% of National Presto Industries worth $44,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 7.23. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $133.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

