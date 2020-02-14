National Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

National Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.
RKDA stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.
