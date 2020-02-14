National Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

National Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

RKDA stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

