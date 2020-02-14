National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $37.13 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

