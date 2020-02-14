Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 3,982 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 137,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

