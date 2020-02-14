Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Navigator Global Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

ASX:NGI traded up A$0.28 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching A$3.52 ($2.50). 986,499 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.02. Navigator Global Investments has a 12 month low of A$2.29 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of A$4.25 ($3.01). The company has a market capitalization of $570.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.

Navigator Global Investments Company Profile

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

