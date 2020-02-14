Needham & Company LLC Raises SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $70.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. First Analysis lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.81.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $60.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.