Neometals (ASX:NMT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 623,261 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 701,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.16).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54.

About Neometals (ASX:NMT)

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium, and Other. The company explores for lithium, titanium, and vanadium. Its principal assets include the Mt Marion Lithium and Barrambie Titanium projects located in Western Australia.

