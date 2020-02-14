New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE:NGD traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 675,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.82 and a 12 month high of C$2.03.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

