New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,292 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $43,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of TEL opened at $94.54 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

