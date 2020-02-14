New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Boston Properties worth $38,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $2,496,135.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,611.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,258 shares of company stock valued at $26,471,475. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

BXP opened at $145.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $146.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.21.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

