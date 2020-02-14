Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.76 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

