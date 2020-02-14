Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 6,073,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,668. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,870.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $141,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 344,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 153,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

