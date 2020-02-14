NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will announce $50.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $39.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $181.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $184.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.24 million, with estimates ranging from $202.25 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.21. 113,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

