Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 440.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,910 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Nike by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 914,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $92,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,823 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $2,876,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,613.6% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 89,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $103.37 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.