Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $136.00 by UBS Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $136.00 price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

