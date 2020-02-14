NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

NMI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $257,002.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,629 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $157,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,878.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,296. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

