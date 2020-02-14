NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%.
NMI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79.
In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $257,002.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,629 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $157,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,878.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,296. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
