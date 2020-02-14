Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.11 ($4.77).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

