Nomura Raises Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $130.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price upped by Nomura from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $78.59 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

