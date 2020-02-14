North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.42.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

